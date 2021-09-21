Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines

British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines evacuate a simulated detainee as part of a force-on-force training event during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2021. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines conducted force-on-force training to refine their ability to shoot, move and communicate while under pressure. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

