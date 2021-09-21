Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl Matt Stone, a rifleman and Recapture Tactics Team (RTT) breacher with RTT, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, prepares a hallway for a force-on-force training event during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2021. U.S. Marines conducted force-on-force training to refine their ability to shoot, move and communicate while under pressure. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

