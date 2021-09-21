Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines [Image 20 of 21]

    Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl Matt Stone, a rifleman and Recapture Tactics Team (RTT) breacher with RTT, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, prepares a hallway for a force-on-force training event during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2021. U.S. Marines conducted force-on-force training to refine their ability to shoot, move and communicate while under pressure. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6850532
    VIRIN: 210921-M-MA011-1490
    Resolution: 5226x3484
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    British Royal Marines
    force-on-force
    RTT
    MCSFR
    43 Commando Fleet Protection Group
    Exercise Tartan Eagle

