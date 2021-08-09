Pvt. George Towne, a 94H Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Maintenance Support Specialist Course student, prepares testing equipment for operation during a class on Sept. 8. The 33-week Ordnance School course, the longest at Fort Lee, graduates roughly 54 students annually.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6850322
|VIRIN:
|210908-A-US054-174
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course
LEAVE A COMMENT