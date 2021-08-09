Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Pfc. Manuel Umana and Pvt. Noah Engel demonstrate the operation of test equipment while instructor Staff Sgt. Jesse Revis observes during 94H Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Maintenance Support Specialist Course training Sept. 8 at Toftoy Hall on the Ordnance Campus at Fort Lee, Va. The 33-week course, the longest at the Sustainment Center of Excellence, prepares Soldiers to perform calibration procedures on various pieces of equipment in the Army inventory.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6850321
    VIRIN: 210908-A-US054-083
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course
    Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course
    Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ordnance School
    Advanced Individual Training
    CASCOM
    Army Careers
    Sustainment Center of Excellence
    Army Readiness
    Fort-Lee-Feature-2021
    Maintenance Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT