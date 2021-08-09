Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course

Pfc. Manuel Umana and Pvt. Noah Engel demonstrate the operation of test equipment while instructor Staff Sgt. Jesse Revis observes during 94H Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Maintenance Support Specialist Course training Sept. 8 at Toftoy Hall on the Ordnance Campus at Fort Lee, Va. The 33-week course, the longest at the Sustainment Center of Excellence, prepares Soldiers to perform calibration procedures on various pieces of equipment in the Army inventory.
