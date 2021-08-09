Staff Sgt. Jesse Revis adjusts testing equipment during a Sept. 8 demonstration at the 94H Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Maintenance Support Specialist Course. An instructor assigned to the Ordnance School, Revis heads tech-heavy classes with a low 1-6 instructor-to-student ratio.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6850323
|VIRIN:
|210908-A-US054-259
|Resolution:
|3114x2041
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers learn diagnostic skills at lengthy Ordnance School course [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
