Service members from all service branches participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 22, 2021. The wreath was laid by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Elizabeth Fraser