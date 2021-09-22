Service members from all service branches participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 22, 2021. The wreath was laid by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|09.22.2021
|09.22.2021 15:54
|6850298
|210922-A-IW468-314
|5221x3481
|10.57 MB
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|6
|0
This work, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 33 of 33], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
