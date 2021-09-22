Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6850296
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-IW468-289
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.34 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 33 of 33], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT