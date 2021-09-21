III Corps soldiers return from deployment and reunite with their families on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021. The soldiers were greeted by their command team, their loved ones, and a 'Welcome Home Ceremony'. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kyler Hembree)

