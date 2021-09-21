Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Home [Image 4 of 11]

    Welcome Home

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Kyler Hembree 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    III Corps soldiers return from deployment and reunite with their families on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021. The soldiers were greeted by their command team, their loved ones, and a 'Welcome Home Ceremony'. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kyler Hembree)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 14:50
    Photo ID: 6850097
    VIRIN: 210921-A-ES171-781
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Family
    Texas
    U.S. Army
    III Corps
    Deployment

