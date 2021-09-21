III Corps soldiers return from deployment and reunite with their families on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021. The soldiers were greeted by their command team, their loved ones, and a 'Welcome Home Ceremony'. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kyler Hembree)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6850094
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-ES171-707
|Resolution:
|5422x3050
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
