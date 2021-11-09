Another year of success as USACE, SCDNR host 7th Annual Warrior Dove Hunt

A participant prepares to enter the fields during the 7th annual Warriors Dove Hunt in St. Stephen, SC. The Cooper River Rediversion Project is home to 90-acres of pristine dove hunting fields managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. (U.S. Army photo by Dennis Franklin)

