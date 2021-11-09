A participant prepares to enter the fields during the 7th annual Warriors Dove Hunt in St. Stephen, SC. The Cooper River Rediversion Project is home to 90-acres of pristine dove hunting fields managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. (U.S. Army photo by Dennis Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6849906
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-EX555-0078
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|ST. STEPHEN, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Another year of success as USACE, SCDNR host 7th Annual Warrior Dove Hunt
