Another year of success as USACE, SCDNR host 7th Annual Warrior Dove Hunt

A hunter returns from the dove fields following a successful outing during the 7th annual Warriors Dove Hunt at the Cooper River Rediversion Project in St. Stephen, SC. The hunt is exclusively for U.S. military Wounded Warriors and veterans and is hosted by SCDNR and the USACE Charleston District. (U.S. Army photo by Dennis Franklin)

