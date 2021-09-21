Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FASTCENT conducts bilateral range during Infinite Defender 2021 [Image 3 of 4]

    FASTCENT conducts bilateral range during Infinite Defender 2021

    AQABA FREE ZONE, JORDAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    CAMP TITIN, Jordan (Sept. 21, 2021) U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team acts as a spotter for a Jordanian Marine while participating in a gun shoot during Exercise Infinite Defender 21. Infinite Defender 21 is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 13:23
    Photo ID: 6849902
    VIRIN: 210921-M-SX452-152
    Resolution: 4235x2635
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: AQABA FREE ZONE, JO 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FASTCENT conducts bilateral range during Infinite Defender 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FASTCENT conducts bilateral range during Infinite Defender 2021
    FASTCENT conducts bilateral range during Infinite Defender 2021
    FASTCENT conducts bilateral range during Infinite Defender 2021
    FASTCENT conducts bilateral range during Infinite Defender 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Jordan
    Marines
    Jordanian Marines
    Infinite Defender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT