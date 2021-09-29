Jordan and NAVCENT Conduct Maritime Security Exercise Infinite Defender

Photo By Sgt. Benjamin McDonald | CAMP TITIN, Jordan (Sept. 21, 2021) U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Benjamin McDonald | CAMP TITIN, Jordan (Sept. 21, 2021) U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team acts as a spotter for a Jordanian Marine while participating in a gun shoot during Exercise Infinite Defender 21. Infinite Defender 21 is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald) see less | View Image Page

The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) completed training exercise Infinite Defender 21, Sept. 29.



Infinite Defender is an annual bilateral exercise between the JAF and U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard forces from NAVCENT focused on maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, and anti-terrorism force protection.



“This was an excellent opportunity for our tri-service maritime forces to train and learn alongside our JAF counterparts,” said Capt. Karl Haywood, commander of Task Force (TF) 56, who led the planning and completion of the exercise. “We had Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen practicing a wide variety of skill sets, enhancing our ability to respond to maritime security threats alongside our Jordanian partners.”



Training topics included visit, board, search and seizure; field medicine; diving; anti-terrorism force protection; explosive ordnance disposal (EOD); and a live fire exercise between U.S. Marines and their JAF counterparts.



Participating U.S. forces included a Navy EOD team, U.S. Marine Corps platoon, Coast Guard maritime engagement team, and medical and health engagement teams.



