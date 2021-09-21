CAMP TITIN, Jordan (Sept. 21, 2021) Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team measures distances between targets prior to a gun shoot during Exercise Infinite Defender 2021 at Camp Titin, Jordan, Sept. 21. Infinite Defender 21 is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6849901 VIRIN: 210921-M-SX452-118 Resolution: 4323x3245 Size: 4.01 MB Location: AQABA FREE ZONE, JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FASTCENT conducts bilateral range during Infinite Defender 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.