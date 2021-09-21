Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 pilot achieves 5,000 hour milestone [Image 5 of 5]

    F-16 pilot achieves 5,000 hour milestone

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. David S. Gritsavage, F-16 pilot, 138th Fighter Wing, proudly wears his 5,000 hours patch, Sept. 21, 2021, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Gritsavage is the seventh pilot to accomplish this feat in an F-16, and the first to cross that threshold at the 138th Fighter Wing.
    (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 13:09
    Photo ID: 6849898
    VIRIN: 210921-Z-UN332-1056
    Resolution: 2954x3692
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 pilot achieves 5,000 hour milestone [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard
    5000 hours

