F-16 pilot achieves 5,000 hour milestone

Lt. Col. David S. Gritsavage, F-16 pilot, 138th Fighter Wing, launches on his 5,000-hour flight, Sept. 21, 2021, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Gritsavage is the seventh pilot to accomplish this feat in an F-16 and the first to cross that threshold at the 138th Fighter Wing.

(Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

