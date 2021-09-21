Lt. Col. David S. Gritsavage, F-16 pilot, 138th Fighter Wing, shows his 5,000-hour patch, Sept. 21, 2021, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Gritsavage is the seventh pilot to accomplish this feat in an F-16, and the first to cross that threshold at the 138th Fighter Wing.
(Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 13:09
|Photo ID:
|6849896
|VIRIN:
|210921-Z-UN332-1047
|Resolution:
|3876x4845
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 pilot achieves 5,000 hour milestone [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT