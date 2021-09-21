210921-A-UH336-0070 BEIRUT (Sept. 21, 2021) – U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces personnel share experiences during a subject-matter-expert exchange aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2), at Beirut Naval Base, Lebanon, Sept. 21. The Central Partnership mission in Lebanon is designed to build partner capacity through subject-matter-expert exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)

