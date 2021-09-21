Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Central Partnership [Image 2 of 3]

    Central Partnership

    BEIRUT, LEBANON

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210921-A-UH336-0064 BEIRUT (Sept. 21, 2021) – Lt.j.g. Preston Bernhardt, assigned to U.S. Navy medicine Readiness and Training unit Bahrain , left, conducts training on public health emergencies and pandemic disaster relief during a subject-matter-expert exchange with Lebanese Armed Forces personnel aboard expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T EPF 2), at Beirut Naval Base, Lebanon, Sept. 21. The Central Partnership mission in Lebanon is designed to build partner capacity through subject-matter-expert exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Location: BEIRUT, LB 
