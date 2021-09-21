210921-A-UH336-0064 BEIRUT (Sept. 21, 2021) – Lt.j.g. Preston Bernhardt, assigned to U.S. Navy medicine Readiness and Training unit Bahrain , left, conducts training on public health emergencies and pandemic disaster relief during a subject-matter-expert exchange with Lebanese Armed Forces personnel aboard expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T EPF 2), at Beirut Naval Base, Lebanon, Sept. 21. The Central Partnership mission in Lebanon is designed to build partner capacity through subject-matter-expert exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)

