210921-A-UH336-0097 BEIRUT (Sept. 21, 2021) – Lebanese Armed Forces personnel depart expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) after completing a subject-matter-expert exchange, at Beirut Naval Base, Lebanon, Sept. 21. The Central Partnership mission in Lebanon is designed to build partner capacity through subject-matter-expert exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)

