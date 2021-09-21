Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Central Partnership [Image 1 of 3]

    Central Partnership

    BEIRUT, LEBANON

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210921-A-UH336-0097 BEIRUT (Sept. 21, 2021) – Lebanese Armed Forces personnel depart expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) after completing a subject-matter-expert exchange, at Beirut Naval Base, Lebanon, Sept. 21. The Central Partnership mission in Lebanon is designed to build partner capacity through subject-matter-expert exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 04:48
    Photo ID: 6849228
    VIRIN: 210921-A-UH336-0097
    Resolution: 1025x683
    Size: 734.76 KB
    Location: BEIRUT, LB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Central Partnership [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joseph DeLuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Central Partnership
    Central Partnership
    Central Partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT