Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness visits MSTCPAC [Image 2 of 2]

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness visits MSTCPAC

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210920-N-SB299-1010
    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2021) Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness Kimberly Jackson observes students in the Officer of the Deck Phase I training course, conducting a simulated exercise at the Mariner Skills Training Center, Pacific (MSTCPAC). Jackson was in San Diego on an official visit to discuss fleetwide readiness initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Alex Millar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 20:34
    Photo ID: 6848999
    VIRIN: 210920-N-SB299-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness visits MSTCPAC [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness visits MSTCPAC
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness visits MSTCPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNSP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT