Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness visits MSTCPAC

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2021) Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness Kimberly Jackson observes students in the Officer of the Deck Phase I training course, conducting a simulated exercise at the Mariner Skills Training Center, Pacific (MSTCPAC). Jackson was in San Diego on an official visit to discuss fleetwide readiness initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Alex Millar)

