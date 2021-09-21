Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers return from Louisiana [Image 2 of 4]

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Approximately 75 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard return to McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, Sept. 21, 2021, after providing support to the Louisiana National Guard in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The South Carolina National Guard sent approximately 190 Soldiers from engineer, military police, and transportation units to support the citizens of Louisiana. The types of missions the South Carolina National Guard conducted include point of distribution operations, directing traffic, debris clearance, sand removal, transporting equipment and supplies, and site security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Hurricane Ida
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    support
    Army National Guard
    SCNG

