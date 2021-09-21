South Carolina National Guard Soldiers return from Louisiana

Approximately 75 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard return to McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, Sept. 21, 2021, after providing support to the Louisiana National Guard in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The South Carolina National Guard sent approximately 190 Soldiers from engineer, military police, and transportation units to support the citizens of Louisiana. The types of missions the South Carolina National Guard conducted include point of distribution operations, directing traffic, debris clearance, sand removal, transporting equipment and supplies, and site security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)

