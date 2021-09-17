210917-M-OY155-1132 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 17, 2021) Navy Seaman Apprentice Joshua Dow, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), communicates over a radio while standing watch during a Strait of Hormuz transit aboard Essex. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 17:31 Photo ID: 6848717 VIRIN: 210917-M-OY155-1132 Resolution: 5994x3746 Size: 13.04 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU, USS Essex transit Strait of Hormuz [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.