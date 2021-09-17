210917-M-OY155-1142 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 17, 2021) A Marine assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes a UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 17:31 Photo ID: 6848709 VIRIN: 210917-M-OY155-1142 Resolution: 5430x3394 Size: 8.09 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU, USS Essex transit Strait of Hormuz [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.