    11th MEU, USS Essex transit Strait of Hormuz

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), ARABIAN GULF

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210917-M-OY155-1116 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 17, 2021) A Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU, USS Essex transit Strait of Hormuz [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

