11th MEU, USS Essex transit Strait of Hormuz

210917-M-OY155-1116 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 17, 2021) A Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

