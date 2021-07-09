U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, set up temporary structures for Pioneer Village on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tia Dufour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 17:11 Photo ID: 6848691 VIRIN: 210907-M-KS211-0693 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 10.58 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Additional Temporary Structures [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.