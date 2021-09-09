Vehicle Maintenance

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Wyatt Cairns, a native of Augusta, Georgia, and a automotive maintenance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, maintains a Humvee on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia Sept. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tia Dufour)

