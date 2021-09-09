Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle Maintenance

    Vehicle Maintenance

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Wyatt Cairns, a native of Augusta, Georgia, and a automotive maintenance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, maintains a Humvee on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia Sept. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tia Dufour)

