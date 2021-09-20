Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base [Image 2 of 2]

    Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Col. Scott S. Preston, commander, Tulsa District, (shovels earth during the groundbreaking ceremony for the 138th Fighter Wing at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Sept. 20, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 12:03
    Photo ID: 6848049
    VIRIN: 210920-A-PO406-924
    Resolution: 2072x3056
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base
    Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    fuel
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    TANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT