Col. Scott S. Preston, commander, Tulsa District, (shovels earth during the groundbreaking ceremony for the 138th Fighter Wing at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Sept. 20, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6848049
|VIRIN:
|210920-A-PO406-924
|Resolution:
|2072x3056
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base
LEAVE A COMMENT