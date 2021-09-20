Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base

    Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | Col. Scott S. Preston, commander, Tulsa District, (shovels earth during the...... read more read more

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a fuel storage facility at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Sept. 20.

    Col. Scott S. Preston attended and participated in the ceremony hosted by the 138th Fighter Wing at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base.

    The 138th Fighter Wing Commander, Air Force Col. Michael B. Meason hosted the ceremony which included remarks from The Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard, Army Maj. Gen. Michael C. Thompson.

    Tulsa District is overseeing the design and contracting of the $19.8 million project which was awarded to Bodell Construction Company of Salt Lake City, Utah in June 2021.

    Construction on the project is currently scheduled to be completed by February 2023, and the customer will have an opportunity to review work to identify or address potential discrepancies before accepting the facility as complete.

    The expected occupancy date is April 2023 if weather or other factors, which include weather, do not interfere with construction.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021
    Story ID: 405694
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
