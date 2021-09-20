Fuel storage project breaks ground at Tulsa ANG Base

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a fuel storage facility at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Sept. 20.



Col. Scott S. Preston attended and participated in the ceremony hosted by the 138th Fighter Wing at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base.



The 138th Fighter Wing Commander, Air Force Col. Michael B. Meason hosted the ceremony which included remarks from The Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard, Army Maj. Gen. Michael C. Thompson.



Tulsa District is overseeing the design and contracting of the $19.8 million project which was awarded to Bodell Construction Company of Salt Lake City, Utah in June 2021.



Construction on the project is currently scheduled to be completed by February 2023, and the customer will have an opportunity to review work to identify or address potential discrepancies before accepting the facility as complete.



The expected occupancy date is April 2023 if weather or other factors, which include weather, do not interfere with construction.

