Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 16th Air Force command chief, talks about global power competition at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021. Bruce discussed the U.S.’s National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy along with other topics related to the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 08:59
|Photo ID:
|6847763
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-CB366-1008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th AF CCC visits Dyess, discusses global power competition [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT