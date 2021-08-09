Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 16th Air Force command chief, discusses the National Security Strategy with Airmen at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021. The NSS is periodically prepared by the United States executive branch which lists the national security concerns and how the administration plans to deal with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 08:59
|Photo ID:
|6847764
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-CB366-1012
|Resolution:
|5578x3699
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th AF CCC visits Dyess, discusses global power competition [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT