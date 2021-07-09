Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 16th Air Force command chief, answers Airmen’s questions on the global power competition at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021. Bruce made it known to Airmen about the importance of understanding the competition and what it means for the modern day and the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 08:58 Photo ID: 6847762 VIRIN: 210907-F-UB464-1003 Resolution: 5863x3913 Size: 2.49 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th AF CCC visits Dyess, discusses global power competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.