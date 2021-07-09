Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th AF CCC visits Dyess, discusses global power competition [Image 1 of 4]

    16th AF CCC visits Dyess, discusses global power competition

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 16th Air Force command chief, answers Airmen’s questions on the global power competition at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021. Bruce made it known to Airmen about the importance of understanding the competition and what it means for the modern day and the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 08:58
    Photo ID: 6847762
    VIRIN: 210907-F-UB464-1003
    Resolution: 5863x3913
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Dyess Air Force Base
    National Security Strategy
    National Defense Strategy
    Global Power Competition

