Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Ukrainian Land Forces Evgenii Airborne Brigade representative stages Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System gear to field prep for Rapid Trident 21 near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2021. The annual Ukrainian-American training exercise will, in part, feature a brigade-level computer-assisted exercise with platoon-level maneuver training and another brigade-level field training exercise with security and stability operations to best train combat credible Army forces in Europe and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

