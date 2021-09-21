A Ukrainian Land Forces Evgenii Airborne Brigade representative stages Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System gear to field prep for Rapid Trident 21 near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2021. The annual Ukrainian-American training exercise will, in part, feature a brigade-level computer-assisted exercise with platoon-level maneuver training and another brigade-level field training exercise with security and stability operations to best train combat credible Army forces in Europe and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 09:04
|Photo ID:
|6847759
|VIRIN:
|210921-Z-WA652-0001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT