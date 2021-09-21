A Ukrainian Land Forces Evgenii Airborne Brigade representative stages Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System gear to field prep for Rapid Trident 21 near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2021. The annual Ukrainian-American training exercise will, in part, feature a brigade-level computer-assisted exercise with platoon-level maneuver training and another brigade-level field training exercise with security and stability operations to best train combat credible Army forces in Europe and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 09:04 Photo ID: 6847759 VIRIN: 210921-Z-WA652-0001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10 MB Location: LVIV, UA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.