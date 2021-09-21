U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jason Cole, a Reception, Staging, Onward-movement, and Integration officer and Combat Training Center-Yavoriv intelligence and security officer with the Washington Army National Guard’s 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, stages Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System gear to field prep for Rapid Trident 21 near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2021. The 81st has been deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group Ukraine since April 2021. About 300 U.S. Soldiers are working tactically alongside 6,000 multinational troops for the annual Ukrainian-American training exercise under the banner of Partnership for Peace (PfP), a cooperative program for NATO and Euro-Atlantic partner countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 09:04 Photo ID: 6847769 VIRIN: 210921-Z-WA652-0003 Resolution: 6212x4141 Size: 8.82 MB Location: LVIV, UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.