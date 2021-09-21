Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jason Cole, a Reception, Staging, Onward-movement, and Integration officer and Combat Training Center-Yavoriv intelligence and security officer with the Washington Army National Guard’s 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, stages Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System gear to field prep for Rapid Trident 21 near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2021. The 81st has been deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group Ukraine since April 2021. About 300 U.S. Soldiers are working tactically alongside 6,000 multinational troops for the annual Ukrainian-American training exercise under the banner of Partnership for Peace (PfP), a cooperative program for NATO and Euro-Atlantic partner countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 09:04
    Photo ID: 6847769
    VIRIN: 210921-Z-WA652-0003
    Resolution: 6212x4141
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise
    Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise
    Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    U.S Army Europe
    USAREUR
    RapidTrident
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT