    Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Ukrainian Land Forces representatives and U.S. Army Soldiers sort through and issue Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System gear to field prep for Rapid Trident 21 near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2021. Rapid Trident 21 is a Ukrainian-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa assisted annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability among allied and partner nations, to demonstrate units are poised and ready to respond to any crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    U.S Army Europe
    USAREUR
    RapidTrident
    StrongerTogether

