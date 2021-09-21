Ukrainian Land Forces representatives and U.S. Army Soldiers sort through and issue Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System gear to field prep for Rapid Trident 21 near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2021. Rapid Trident 21 is a Ukrainian-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa assisted annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability among allied and partner nations, to demonstrate units are poised and ready to respond to any crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 09:04 Photo ID: 6847768 VIRIN: 210921-Z-WA652-0002 Resolution: 3852x5779 Size: 9.81 MB Location: LVIV, UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers field prep for Ukrainian-American exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.