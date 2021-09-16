U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy hands U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring the Prisoner of War/ Missing in Action guidon before the commemorative run. Herring kicked off the vigil by running the first lap around Heritage Park. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 06:00 Photo ID: 6847615 VIRIN: 210916-F-NR913-0132 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 915.61 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.