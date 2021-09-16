U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy hands U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring the Prisoner of War/ Missing in Action guidon before the commemorative run. Herring kicked off the vigil by running the first lap around Heritage Park. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 06:00
|Photo ID:
|6847615
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-NR913-0132
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|915.61 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT