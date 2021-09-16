Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy hands U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring the Prisoner of War/ Missing in Action guidon before the commemorative run. Herring kicked off the vigil by running the first lap around Heritage Park. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 06:00
    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24-hour POW/MIA vigil at RAF Mildenhall
    United Kingdom
    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Team Mildenhall

