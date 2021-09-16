U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Maintenance Superintendent, holds the prisoner of war/ missing in action flag during the opening ceremony for national POW/MIA recognition day on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. The formal opening ceremony initiates a 24-hour vigil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 06:00
|Photo ID:
|6847613
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-NR913-0094
|Resolution:
|5648x3758
|Size:
|816.26 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT