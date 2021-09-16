Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 2 of 3]

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2021

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Maintenance Superintendent, holds the prisoner of war/ missing in action flag during the opening ceremony for national POW/MIA recognition day on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. The formal opening ceremony initiates a 24-hour vigil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 06:00
    Photo ID: 6847613
    VIRIN: 210916-F-NR913-0094
    Resolution: 5648x3758
    Size: 816.26 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

