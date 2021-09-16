RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Maintenance Superintendent, holds the prisoner of war/ missing in action flag during the opening ceremony for national POW/MIA recognition day on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. The formal opening ceremony initiates a 24-hour vigil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

