24-hour POW/MIA vigil at RAF Mildenhall

A prisoner of war/missing in action wreath stands on display before the opening ceremony, at Royal Air Force Base, Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021,. Wreaths are used to honor those who have not returned home, symbolizing the nation’s grievance for those we lost, and honor to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
