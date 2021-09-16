A prisoner of war/missing in action wreath stands on display before the opening ceremony, at Royal Air Force Base, Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021,. Wreaths are used to honor those who have not returned home, symbolizing the nation’s grievance for those we lost, and honor to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 06:00 Photo ID: 6847612 VIRIN: 210916-F-NR913-0019 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 882.75 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 24-hour POW/MIA vigil at RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.