U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus and U.S. Airman Rhiana Stygles cut the 74th Air Force Royal Air Force, Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Sept. 17th, 2021. Air Force tradition calls for the most senior commissioned leader and junior enlisted airman to cut the cake together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6847611
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-NR913-0084
|Resolution:
|4751x3671
|Size:
|970.04 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
