U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus and U.S. Airman Rhiana Stygles cut the 74th Air Force Royal Air Force, Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Sept. 17th, 2021. Air Force tradition calls for the most senior commissioned leader and junior enlisted airman to cut the cake together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 05:56 Photo ID: 6847611 VIRIN: 210917-F-NR913-0084 Resolution: 4751x3671 Size: 970.04 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.