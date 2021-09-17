The 74th Air Force birthday cake is displayed at the Air Force birthday celebration, Royal Air Force, Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Sept. 17th, 2021. The National Security Act of 1947 partitioned the U.S. Air Force from the U.S. Army signaling corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 05:56 Photo ID: 6847609 VIRIN: 210917-F-NR913-0001 Resolution: 4688x3750 Size: 706.61 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.