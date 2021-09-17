The 74th Air Force birthday cake is displayed at the Air Force birthday celebration, Royal Air Force, Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Sept. 17th, 2021. The National Security Act of 1947 partitioned the U.S. Air Force from the U.S. Army signaling corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6847609
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-NR913-0001
|Resolution:
|4688x3750
|Size:
|706.61 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
