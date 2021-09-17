Members of the Team Mildenhall Honor Guard stand ready to present the colors during a POW/MIA closing ceremony, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2021. The ceremony commemorated the 74th birthday of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6847610
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-NR913-0025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates U.S. Air Force's 74th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
