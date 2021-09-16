Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen arrive at RAF Mildenhall after returning from a deployment [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Airmen arrive at RAF Mildenhall after returning from a deployment

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Mobility bags are laid out for retrieval at the Passenger Terminal, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe Security Forces Airmen arrived from Ramstein Air Base after aiding Operation Allies Refuge at the RAF Mildenhall passenger terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 05:54
    Photo ID: 6847608
    VIRIN: 210916-F-NR913-0157
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1017.69 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

