U.S. Airmen arrive at RAF Mildenhall after returning from a deployment

Mobility bags are laid out for retrieval at the Passenger Terminal, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe Security Forces Airmen arrived from Ramstein Air Base after aiding Operation Allies Refuge at the RAF Mildenhall passenger terminal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

