U.S. Airmen arrive at RAF Mildenhall after returning from a deployment

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A group of U.S. Air Force Airmen are welcomed with a fist bump after returning from a deployment, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. Airmen from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe deployed to Ramstein Air Base, supporting Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

