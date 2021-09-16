A group of U.S. Air Force Airmen are welcomed with a fist bump after returning from a deployment, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. Airmen from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe deployed to Ramstein Air Base, supporting Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 05:54
|Photo ID:
|6847607
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-NR913-0014
|Resolution:
|4267x3297
|Size:
|522.31 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen arrive at RAF Mildenhall after returning from a deployment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
