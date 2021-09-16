Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen arrive at RAF Mildenhall after returning from a deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Airmen arrive at RAF Mildenhall after returning from a deployment

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2021

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen arrive at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Passenger Terminal after returning from a deployment, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. The Airmen were from Royal Air Force Alconbury, Lakenheath and Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chiu.)

    Passenger Terminal
    RAF Mildenhall
    Security Forces
    Joint Operations
    Deployment
    Operation Allies Refuge

