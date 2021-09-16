U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen arrive at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Passenger Terminal after returning from a deployment, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. The Airmen were from Royal Air Force Alconbury, Lakenheath and Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chiu.)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 05:54
|Photo ID:
|6847606
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-NR913-0007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|669.22 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen arrive at RAF Mildenhall after returning from a deployment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT