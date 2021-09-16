U.S. Airmen arrive at RAF Mildenhall after returning from a deployment

U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen arrive at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Passenger Terminal after returning from a deployment, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2021. The Airmen were from Royal Air Force Alconbury, Lakenheath and Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chiu.)

