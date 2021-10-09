Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osprey Flight Ops aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5]

    Osprey Flight Ops aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), INDIAN OCEAN

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 10, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 02:27
    Photo ID: 6847521
    VIRIN: 210910-M-LE234-1016
    Resolution: 4653x3102
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), INDIAN OCEAN
    Operations
    Osprey
    Marines
    Training
    MV22

