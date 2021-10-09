Osprey Flight Ops aboard USS Portland

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 10, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

